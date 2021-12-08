Sensational Instagram comedian Isaac Bholu who is known for his viral videos causing trouble has explained a unique trajectory to his line of work.

Ojo Boluwatife Babatunde a.k.a Isaac Bholu is a graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB). He hails from Ibadan in Oyo State but is gradually becoming a household name in Nigeria.

Isaac broke into limelight in 2015 when he began sharing comedy skits via Instagram. The ASUU strike that took place that year kept many Nigerian students idle and handicapped but Isaac Bholu was committed to making something better happen during that period which led him to start creating comedy skits and videos. And for every time he released a video, there were massive positive reviews.

While he is known as a comedy skit maker, Isaac Bholu has revealed he is doing more with his life than just comedy. According to him, “At first, I was into skit making fully.

Along the line, I had other things coming up for me and skit making had to become temporary.”

Aside from comedy and the production of comedy skits, Isaac Bholu says he is a full-time investor, setting up businesses, and making investments in profitable ventures. He is also an actor and has been on scene for many movies domestically.

Isaac Bholu who is currently studying for his Master’s Degree in London has proven to be an ambitious fellow who is taking steps to remain relevant, not only as a comedian.

In addition, Isaac Bholu is a brand ambassador and even though he is doing other things for himself, he wants fans to be rest assured he would keep being consistent and creative in dishing out amazing content.