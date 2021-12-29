By Shina Abubakar

Following the killing of unidentified person in Igbaye, due to crisis emanating at a carnival celebration, the Osun State government has appealed to residents of the community to allow peace to reign.

A statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, stated that chieftaincy tussles are not strange in a traditional community, but the state government has ensured that normalcy returned to the town and assured residents that security operatives are on ground to maintain the current peace in the community.

It reads: “The Osun State government wishes to inform the public that the civil unrest in Igbaye, Odo-Otin Central Local Government Area, that occurred earlier today,(yesterday) has been brought under control and security operatives have moved into the community to ensure that there is no further breakdown of law and order.

“As a responsible and responsible government, we have deployed security operatives to the town to restore and maintain peace. Uniformed and plain-clothed law enforcement officials are on ground to keep troublemakers in check.

“Chieftaincy tussles are not strange in traditional societies but Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has in the last three years of his administration proved that there is no royal battle too intense to be resolved by a peaceful negotiation.

“The government is, therefore, appealing to aggrieved parties and all indigenes of Igbaye community to put all personal interests aside and give peace a chance.”

“Parents and guardians are enjoined to warn their wards and children not to allow themselves be used as tools to foment trouble. We implore residents and citizens to channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities and resist the temptation of taking law into their own hands. It is better to talk about the issues causing controversies in the town than to war over it.”