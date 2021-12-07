Drink and drive, pay N5,000, FRSC tells motorists

Says 2,471 deaths, 5,320 crashes recorded in first half of 2021

By Arogbonlo Israel

Following the morbidity and mortality rates of road traffic crashes in Nigeria, a consumer-led company Pernod Ricard Nigeria in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has launched “Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign to create awareness about dangers of drunk driving.

The campaign which was held Tuesday, at the Ojota New Garage Bus Park, Lagos, sensitised members of the National Union of Road Workers (NURTW) among other road users on the need to drive responsibly.

Speaking at the event, Sola Oke, Managing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, said the campaign to sensitise drivers on the need to abstain from drinking while driving is “timely” and “significant” because “many lives have been lost while many families in pains as a result of this attitudinal dysfunction”.

He further urged the motorists to be intentional about their intake of alcohol especially when driving adding “taking alcohol to drive doesn’t make you good driver but a stupid one”.

“The message is simple, you’re to drive responsibly and report anyone caught drinking while driving to the appropriate authorities.

“According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos, 101 persons have died while 625 sustained different degrees of injuries in road crashes in Lagos between January to August, 2021. Also, nationwide, there is a record of 5,320 road crashes (Road Traffic Crashes) and 2,471 deaths in the first half of 2021. Sadly, the thousands of lives that are lost every year include bread winners, parents, siblings, children, family members and friends.

“Hence, anything you consume that gets you intoxicated has its merits and disadvantages. So, we’re out to advise drivers that excessive drinking is bad,” he said.

In his remarks, the Zonal Commanding Officer FRSC, Anthony Daudu said any driver caught driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other psychotropic substance “will pay a fine of N5,000”, as contained in the FRSC traffic offences.

In his goodwill message, FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide ably represented by Deputy Corps Commander Cyril Matthew highlighted the role of the agency towards providing a safe environment for motorists.

“FRSC is making efforts to say selling drinks in motor parks is forbidden, you must ensure that your colleagues do not leave the park to go take a shot (alcohol) at a nearby joint. Anyone caught in the act would not be allowed to drive,” he said.

The host, NURTW Chairman, Ojota Chapter, Comrade Ifeoluwa Adenusi appreciated the organisers for the “timely” and “laudable” campaign noting that his members “are one of the exceptional drivers in the State” following their “low intake of alcohol” which was affirmed by the FRSC during its pre-testing.

Present at the occasion were Akin-George Fashola, Director of Vehicle Inspection Service, representing the Lagos Commissioner for Transport; NDLEA Asst. State Coordinator, Mrs. Titilope Ogunluyi, members of the FRSC, NURTW Lagos Chapter, among other guests.

Pernod Ricard is the second leading producer of wines and spirits worldwide. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions.

The company owns 16 of the ‘Top 100 Spirits’ brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, the Glenlivet Scotch whiskies and Jameson Irish whiskey, to name but a few.

Vanguard News Nigeria