In the bid to make water available to the people of Poro Bage Ikorodu local government area, the (FMARD) Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on 16th of December 2021 commissioned and handed over a well concluded motorized borehole projects by the State Director to the people of Poro Bage community.

The project was commissioned by a representative of the Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Rural development and the State Director of Ministry, Mrs Akeredolu O.A The Sate Cordinator.

The great occassion was anchored by Dr Olamide John who introduced The High Chief, the Bale of Poro Bage, the originator and and mobilizer of the great and successful motorized project in person of Chief Rilwan Alebiosu the Bale (Oko Ilu) of Poro Bage Community.

At the commissioning, the High Chief who has the interest of the people at heart appreciated everyone for coming to witness the great day, he also aknowledged those who couldn’t meet up. He commended the APC government for fulfilling their promises which the past government couldnt. He encourages the people to live peacefully and care about protecting the borehole so it can stand the test of time.

We all know the significant of water in our society. There is nothing one does in life without using water, so you can agree with me that He who gives water gives life because water is life.

The aim of facilitating this project in Poro Bage Ikorodu Local government area is to provide a sustainable access to safe drinking water for the people of the community.

Other dignitaries who witnessed the commissioning and handing over of the Motorized borehole project include Engineer Banjo, Mr Ajayi Lukman, Engineer Mayowa and many more.