Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has urged Nigerians to use the period of Christmas to rekindle acts of love and kindness to one another.

Fintiri in a Christmas message by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, on Friday in Yola, said that showing love and kindness especially to the vulnerable in the society was among the top quality and teaching of Christianity.

“Do good this Christmas season by remembering the less privileged, it is in line with the spirit of Christmas to do good to all and to live every day in service of others.

“When we commit our hearts and our hands to making the world around us a better place for all, we are fulfilling the promise that began in the humble manger in Bethlehem.

“I, therefore, urge you to take the festive season to reflect on the blessings and favour of the outgoing year, while at the same time preparing for a better 2022.“It is a time to render service to others as Jesus did,” he said.

Fintiri reminded Christians that the true gift of Christmas was not material rather the opportunity to share the festive season with those whom we love and cherish.

He said that Christmas was the depth of God’s love for mankind and exemplary sacrifice that people should emulate in their relationship with neighbours irrespective of status and creed.

“Also, pray and give thanks for those brave men and women in uniform, many of whom will spend the holidays far from home.

“Their courage and dedication is helping to keep us safe, extending freedom and peace. We are grateful for their service to our country and for the support and sacrifice of their families.

“We will continue to promote healthy community relations with economic opportunities and empowerment prospects for all.”

He appreciated the spirit of tolerance and cooperation among the citizens, adding that it had provided enabling environment for growth and development in the state.

The governor further urged the people to adhere to COVID-19 Protocols during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

