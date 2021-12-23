,

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said it has prosecuted no fewer than 1,386 traffic offenders in the year 2021, vowing to rid roads in the nation’s capital city of lawlessness.

Secretary, Transportation Secretariat in the FCTA, Hon. Zakari Angulu Dobi disclosed this at a media interface Thursday in Abuja.

He said the revenue generated by the Department of Road Traffic Services DRTS between January and November 2021 stands at N3.7 billion.

Dobi added that as part of measures to ensure compliance to the ban on the use of commercial motorcycles within the Federal Capital City and environs, the Ministerial Task Team between January and end of November 2021 impounded at least 1,823 motorcycles, 499 tricycles 482 unpainted commercial taxis, 315 vehicles for traffic light violation and 389 for illegal parking.

“Between January and December this year, a total of 50,123 vehicles were inspected with 28,517 scaling through while 21,786 failed the tests.

“1,386 traffic offenders were prosecuted during the same period, 108 were discharged.

“We recorded 127,704 vehicles registration, 4,866 revalidated vehicles, 690 change of category and 247,876 renewals and other related activities between January and end of November 2021.

“The revenue generated by DRTS between January and end of November 2021 stood at N3,795,634,120.78. This is an improvement from the N3.502,783.176.08 generated between January to December 2020”, he disclosed.

He said the DRTS will intensify efforts in 2022 to surpass the achievements recorded in 2021 while regularization and certification of commercial vehicles, as well as e-hailing transport services, will be enforced in 2022.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director Operations, DRTS, Mr Dele Yaro, disclosed that the FCT Administration has concluded plans to collate a comprehensive database of all motorcycle, tricycle riders and owners in all the Area Councils in FCT.

He said that this became imperative considering the recent security situation in the Territory.

“In 2006, there was a total ban on the operation of motorcycles in FCT, particularly the Federal Capital City FCC, but with recent happenings, we now have another programme that is called Public Transport Management PTM system. With this system, we are going to have all the details of all the operators of motorcycles, tricycles and motor vehicle operators.”

He said that all the tricycles and motorcycles outside the FCC and all the area councils will be duly registered.

“The data of the owner of the vehicle and the rider would be taken. Apart from the data, they will be trained and they will be given the rider’s certification for the purpose of security. In case anything happens, we will be able to trace the owner of the motorcycle if the rider is not there”, Yaro added.

