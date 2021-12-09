



By Elizabeth Osayande & Happiness Ernest

Director, Queens College, Yaba, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, has called on fathers to be closer to their daughters saying, their roles in the lives of their children cannot be over-emphasised.

Yakubu-Oyinloye made the call while addressing the just admitted 2020/2021 JSS 1 students, transferred JSS2 and SSS1 students into the school.

Speaking on the admission applications, she disclosed that over 400 JSS1 students were admitted into the 2020/2021 academic session, aside those who were transferred into JSS 2 and SSS 1.

She stated this during the 2020/2021 matriculation ceremony of the new intakes, hinting that the entry for this year’s academic session was competitive due to the performance of the students.

While praising the students, the principal admonished the qualified students to be upright and committed to hard work.

READ ALSO: Queens College girls graduate in style

“It is worthy of note that God has chosen only a few to be students in Queens College, therefore it is important that you all consider it as a special achievement and do all in your power to be the best,” she said.

Emphasizing the role of parents in the upbringing of their wards; Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye noted: “Fathers have a lot of roles to play in the lives of their children. We had a meeting with the parents of the new students a few weeks ago, and we told them to cooperate with the school in order to get the best for our students.

“We told fathers especially not to be far from their daughters.

It is good to work and earn money, but in addition to money, fathers need to give quality time to their children.

Both the school and the parents are to join hands and make sure that the children are on the right path,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria