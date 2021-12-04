Enugu State government says it has raised massive awareness on its up-coming month-long mass COVID-19 vaccination of residents from 18 years and above.

Dr George Ugwu, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency, made the declaration when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

Ugwu spoke on the side-lines of actions by the state government to protect residents against the pandemic, especially its mutating and dreaded Omicron variant.

The executive secretary said that the mass COVID-19 vaccination would run from Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 to Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

It would be used to launch the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the state, he said.

He said government had engaged private and mission hospitals to join in the mass exercise to ensure accessibility by all residents.

Ugwu said that the agency and its partners would strive to vaccinate up to half of residents aged 18 years and above.

“At this third phase, the agency and its partners will be more robust and aggressive about giving the vaccine to people above 18 years in the state.

“We will have increased number of vaccination teams deployed to health centres, hospitals, schools, churches, market places.

“Some will be deployed to parks, public and government establishments and other selected places throughout the state.

“We are appealing to those that have taken the vaccine to persuade, convince and make their friends, colleagues and family members available for the vaccination.

“Mass vaccination of all remains the surest way to ensure that everyone within families, offices, neighbourhoods and communities is protected,’’ he said.

Ugwu commended international and local health partners as well as traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations and community-based organisations for their mobilisation and support in tackling COVID-19. (NAN)