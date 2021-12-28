By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, has appealed to wealthy Igbo people to deploy some of their wealth in Igbo land by building industries and businesses which will create job opportunities to the teeming youths of the country.

The Chamber said with such opportunities, the youths would be occupied thereby reducing crimes in the region.

And to encourage them, the he chamber has picked six notable investors in the zone for award in recognition of their contribution to the growth and development of the South East region.

The annual award, tagged “Keyman Awards”, according to ECCIMA, is a part on back for entrepreneurs who by their operations in the region, have distinguished themselves as people of intellectual and business prowess and have managed their enterprises to be the very best in the sector.

ECCIMA explained that awardees must be people with respect and regards of society; unblemished by any vice, thorough professionals and acclaimed managers of men and resources.

According to the Director General of ECCIMA, Mr. Henry Nduka Awuregu, those selected for this year’s award, includes Prof. Christian Anieke, the Vice Chancellor of for Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, as the best private University east of the Niger category; Chief Cyril Ajagu for best in Portfolio Investment; Mr Humphrey Ngonadi for Best in Manufacturing; Sir Kingsley Eze, for best in Innovation and ICT; Chief Cosmas Agu for Metal Technology and Dr. Paulinus Ozonnagbo for Service and distribution.

Awuregu announced that the award would be made “in the course of the investiture ceremony of our 16th President billed for February 2022”, saying that the recipients would join the likes of Dr. Emeka Okwuosa, Dr. Samuel Onyishi, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, Minister of State for Solid Minerals; Mrs. Nkechi Obi and and owner of construction giant, Engr. Anayo Onwuegbu, who are previous awardees.