MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has tasked all Nigerians particularly Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as they celebrate Christmas.

The DESOPADEC boss who also doubles as Chief Executive Officer of the commission, also noted that in spite of the socioeconomic challenges which confront Nigeria and other countries of the world, Nigerians should be grateful and thankful to God for granting them the opportunity to witness the yuletide season.

In his Christmas message to Christians, Thursday, he noted that the yuletide season provides an opportunity for everyone to strengthen their relationship with God while also striving to imbibe Christ’s Holiness.

While felicitating with Nigerians especially people of his mandate area, Bashorun Askia urged everyone to be hopeful for a better and prosperous Nigeria and Delta State in the coming New Year.

According to him, “As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, we must not forget that this year’s celebration holds greater significance for us and the entire humanity.

“In 2021, we saw the awesome power of the Most High manifest in numerous ways. This year witnessed one of greatest challenges – an existential challenge – mankind has ever had to contend with.”

“Through the Covid-19 disease which still remains intractable despite the best efforts of the world’s best scientists, God showed He remains supreme and omniscient.

“And in making us victorious by shielding us from the devastation of Covid-19, He showed His unfailing grace, awesomeness and omnipresence.”

He noted further that, “This Yuletide season offers us a unique opportunity to celebrate life and living anchored on the grace of the Almighty. We should be immensely grateful to Him for preserving us in the midst of huge tribulations.

“Let us use this season to glorify Him and strengthen our connection to the beauty of His holiness.

“I rejoice with all of you for being so favoured of God this year and pray that our lives and those of our families, communities, our dear Delta State and Nigeria will continue to prosper in the New Year, 2022.

“On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Agency (DESOPADEC), I wish you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”