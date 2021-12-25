By Gabriel Olawale

Creative Manager, Oghomwenoamse Victory Osaivbie, also known as Ovo has gushed about his latest hip hop genre EP titled Family Business.

The EP, which was brought to life by Label Outfit FineDope, reflects the beautiful synergy between two talented acts – Favi and Huloo in three tracks – Pretty Please, Did It, and UP.

Being experimental and distinct with his craft, Ovo executed his role seamlessly as the A&R. This further portrays his knack for perfection and effortless delivery.

“We could not possibly have guessed what direction the project would go. However, we were certain it would be magical,” he enthused while sharing his perception of engineering and his work antics.

Since released, the EP has spun and thrilled the hearts of music aficionados. Hence, it has earned necessary accolades, million dollars clap ovation, and engagement from music listeners alike whom the most already found favorites off the project.

Set to sail Pride Of The South (P.O.T.S) championed by the creative manager, the artiste gushes about more feedback.

“It’s exciting and marveling to see how people have shown interest in our works, and this is just the beginning. We are ready to do more, and we know it’s only up from here,” he said.

P.O.T.S is a Management Firm sternly engaged with the act of proving not just its worth but introducing values in others and helping them become better at achieving the most of their goals.

The founder has got more concepts up his sleeves as he updates his fans via his Instagram page @williamjnr.

He plans to make P.O.T.S a powerhouse to creatives in and around the globe. The brand, he is certain, is already working its path to breathe life into the project.