Omoyele Sowore

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has unveiled part of his manifesto for the 2027 presidential election, proposing the use of artificial intelligence to oversee Nigeria’s public finances and drone technology to strengthen the country’s security architecture if elected.

Sowore disclosed the proposal in separate posts shared on his verified X handle on Friday, saying his administration would rely on emerging technologies to improve transparency, reduce corruption and modernise governance if elected president.

According to the former presidential candidate, artificial intelligence would function as the country’s “Minister of Finance,” while drone technology would play the role of a “Minister of Defence.”

“Sowore2027 will appoint Artificial Intelligence as ‘Minister of Finance’ and a ‘Drone’ as Minister of Defence.

“The AI will eliminate human manipulation, waste, and corruption in public finance by making data-driven, transparent decisions. The Drone will redefine national security with modern surveillance, rapid response, precision, and accountability. The future of governance is technology, not patronage,” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, Sowore said blockchain technology and artificial intelligence would form the backbone of his anti-corruption strategy, arguing that both technologies could significantly improve accountability in government.

He explained that blockchain would permanently record government transactions, contracts, budget allocations and expenditures in a public ledger that could not be altered, while AI would continuously monitor government activities to identify suspicious financial transactions and procurement irregularities.

“Blockchain Technology and Artificial Intelligence are the most powerful weapons against public sector corruption,” he said.

According to him, AI would carry out real-time audits of government operations, exposing fraud and conflicts of interest before public funds are diverted.

Sowore said the combined deployment of the two technologies would make corruption more difficult to perpetrate and easier to detect and punish.

He added that integrating AI into public finance management would also reduce the size of government bureaucracy and improve efficiency.

“With AI as ‘Minister of Finance,’ we will no longer need bloated bureaucracies, endless convoys, handwritten receipts, paper ledgers that can be altered, or wasteful seminars that increase overhead, slow decision-making, and fuel systemic corruption.

“The government will become leaner, faster, transparent, and accountable.

“Our goal is not bureaucracy; it is to rapidly improve Nigerians’ quality of life through technology-driven governance.”

Sowore has consistently promoted digital governance, institutional reforms and technology-driven transparency as central pillars of his #Sowore2027 campaign ahead of the 2027 general election.