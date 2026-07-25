Your expanding waistline is health warning sign

By Sola Ogundipe

What do you weigh? Do you have a big or small waistline? Whatever the answer, this should interest you. Most people assess their weight with a quick glance at the bathroom scale. If the number falls within a comfortable range, they assume there’s little cause for concern. But health experts say the bathroom scale doesn’t always reveal what’s really going on. In many cases, a tape measure wrapped around the waist can offer a far more accurate picture of a person’s health.

What your waistline is really telling you

In many Nigerian households, a protruding stomach is still viewed as a sign of prosperity, comfort or successful ageing. Medical evidence increasingly suggests otherwise. That expanding waistline may be one of the earliest warning signs of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, joint problems and fertility challenges.

Obesity affects both men and women, but women bear a much heavier burden. For years, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has repeatedly warned that excess body fat, especially around the waist, significantly increases the risk of non-communicable diseases, cardiovascular diseases, Type 2 diabetes and certain forms of cancer. Waist circumference is often a more reliable predictor of health risk than body weight alone because it provides a clearer indication of how much fat is stored around vital internal organs.

More than a weight problem

The problem isn’t simply excess weight but where that weight is carried and a growing body of evidence points to abdominal fat, commonly known as belly fat, as one of the strongest predictors of future health problems. A person may not appear particularly overweight, yet a steadily expanding waistline could be signalling serious trouble beneath the surface.

More than half of adult Nigerian women are believed to have excess abdominal fat, compared with about 13 percent of men. Unlike fat stored elsewhere in the body, abdominal fat is metabolically active. It doesn’t simply sit beneath the skin. It releases hormones and inflammatory chemicals that interfere with normal bodily functions and trigger changes in blood sugar regulation, blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

The hidden damage

One of the earliest consequences is often insulin resistance, a condition in which the body’s cells become less responsive to insulin. As glucose accumulates in the bloodstream, the pancreas works harder to compensate. Eventually, the system begins to struggle, significantly increasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Many people fail to recognise the danger because they focus on what they weigh rather than how their weight is distributed. The greatest threat is often the one people cannot see. Fat concentrated around the abdomen fuels chronic inflammation and contributes to the gradual narrowing and hardening of the arteries. Left unchecked, these changes increase the likelihood of high blood pressure, heart attacks and stroke.

Beyond the heart: bones and fertility

Excess abdominal weight can place considerable strain on the musculoskeletal system. As the belly enlarges, the body’s centre of gravity shifts forward, increasing pressure on the lower back, hips, knees and ankles. Over time, that added burden can contribute to chronic pain, reduced mobility and the gradual deterioration of joints.

Excess abdominal fat can interfere with the delicate hormonal balance needed for conception.

In women, it may disrupt ovulation and menstrual cycles. In men, it has been associated with lower testosterone levels and poorer sperm quality. Part of the challenge is that abdominal obesity develops gradually.

A few extra centimetres around the waist rarely trigger alarm. Clothes are adjusted, belts are loosened and life goes on, yet important changes may already be taking place inside the body, quietly increasing the risk of serious disease years before symptoms appear.

Abdominal fat is a hidden threat because substantial amounts can accumulate even in people whose weight appears normal. This phenomenon, often referred to as “skinny fat”, highlights the limitations of relying solely on body weight as a measure of health.

When the waistline becomes dangerous

People underestimate the danger of abdominal obesity because they don’t know when their waistline has crossed into risky territory. A healthy waist circumference is less than 94 centimetres for men and less than 80 centimetres for women. Once a man’s waist measures between 94 and 102 centimetres, or a woman’s waist falls between 80 and 88 centimetres, the risk of obesity-related illnesses begins to climb. Beyond those thresholds, the health implications become considerably more serious.

Men with waistlines of 102 centimetres or more, and women with waistlines of at least 88 centimetres, face a significantly greater likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and stroke.

But waist measurement alone does not tell the whole story. Increasingly, the waist-to-height ratio, which many consider a more accurate measure of health risk, is relevant. The principle is simple: a person’s waist circumference should ideally be less than half of their height.

For someone who stands 170 centimetres tall, that means keeping the waistline below 85 centimetres. For a person who is 180 centimetres tall, the recommended target is less than 90 centimetres. The approach has gained support because it accounts for differences in body size that a single waist measurement cannot.

Two people may have exactly the same waist circumference and yet face very different levels of risk. A waistline of 95 centimetres, for example, is likely to pose a greater health threat to someone who is 1.60 metres tall than to a person who stands 1.90 metres. In the shorter individual, abdominal fat makes up a larger proportion of body size, increasing its potential impact on overall health.

Age offers little protection. Although body composition changes naturally over time and fat tends to accumulate more readily around the abdomen, an expanding waistline is not an inevitable consequence of ageing. Whether a person is 35 or 65, excess abdominal fat remains strongly linked to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, joint pain, etc. A waistline that exceeds half of a child’s height may indicate an elevated risk of future metabolic disorders.

General rule

As a guide, men should aim for a waist circumference below 94 centimetres and take action if it exceeds 102 centimetres. Women should aim for less than 80 centimetres and become concerned once it rises above 88 centimetres. For everyone, regardless of age or gender, a useful rule of thumb is to keep the waist measurement below half of one’s height.

There is, however, encouraging news. Abdominal fat often responds well to lifestyle changes. Regular exercise, healthier eating habits, adequate sleep and effective stress management can all produce meaningful results over time combined with balanced nutrition. Cutting back on highly processed foods, sugary drinks and excessive alcohol consumption can make a significant difference.