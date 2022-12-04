By Ayo Onikoyi

Afrobeats/Afropop singer, Adegboye Segun with the stage name Shawbit has announced his arrival in the big league with his debut EP titled “King Shaw”. According to him, the creative process in the production of the five-track EP involved great creative minds in the industry who put to bear their years of experience in concocting such a masterpiece body of work.

Shawbit who said he would like to work with Donjazzy, Masterkraft and Sarz in the near future, said the EP chronicles the story of his life, love, pain and of course, something for the dancing feet of music lovers. The EP consists of the following tracks; Hello, Love, Energy, Lamba Limbo and Oje.

Explaining each track and what it connotes, Shawbit said, “OJE is a track that takes me back down memory lane. It is tied to my childhood, friends and the hood I grew up. HELLO is more of a party and love vibes for my ladies with their unique banging body.

FOR MY YARD came from a place of pain. I just had a fallout with a friend I least expected and it was an unpleasant experience. LAMBA LIMBO is also a party vibe for different categories of people and LOVE ENERGY is an energetic love song. Love gives you energy. When you are with the right person, you feel like doing more, not only for the person you love but also for yourself.”

Shawbit stamped his feet firmly on the musical landscape in 2018 with singles, Woman and Burst My Brain. He affirmed his presence in 2019, with two more singles, Alicia and No other Girl. His other singles are Love This n That and Joro.

Adegboye Segun is a computer science graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho. (LAUTECH). He is married with two kids.