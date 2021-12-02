By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the federal government to come hard on kidnappings in Nigeria and consider proscribing kidnappers as terrorists.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Education to deploy technology and logistics to provide security in government schools in Nigeria.

The Lower Chamber equally called on private school owners across the country to deploy adequate security in their schools.

The resolution followed a motion, titled “Need to Provide Security Measures in Federal Government and Private Schools in Nigeria”, moved by Taiwo Oluga from Osun State.

Presenting the motion, Oluga noted that Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) had made the security and welfare of the people the primary purpose of government.

He also noted that Section 18 of the Constitution provided for the educational objectives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and mandated the Federal Government to ensure equal and adequate educational opportunities for all citizens at all levels.

She added that government must strive to eradicate illiteracy, provide free, compulsory and universal primary and secondary education.

She said: “Regardless of those objectives, the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund, UNICEF, Report of 2018 stipulated that of every five (5) out–of–school children in the world, one (1) is a Nigerian Child, the Report further states that approximately 10.5 million children in Nigeria between 5–14 years of age are out of school, 60% of 6–1 years of age children regularly attend primary schools and only 35.6% of children of age between 36 months–59 months receive early child education.

“Despite these frightening statistics on education in Nigeria, there is an aggressive assault on education in the country, mainly by the dreaded Boko Haram and bandits in the North that have developed a penchant for massive abduction of children, thereby increasing the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

“Despite these development, the Federal Ministry of Education, the State Ministries of Education and private school owners have not taken steps to provide adequate security in schools across the country to prevent attacks.

“There is an urgent need to provide adequate security for schools in the country to ensure the safety of school pupils.”.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Government to deal more decisively with the issue of banditry and kidnappings in Nigeria and consider designating kidnappers as terrorists.

It, therefore, mandated its Committee on Basic Education and Services to ensure compliance to the resolution.