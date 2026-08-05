Armed Forces Salary Increase: Move will boost troops’ morale – Defence Minister

Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd)

…Thanks Tinubu

By Kingsley Omonobi

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for approving a salary increase of between 30 and 80 per cent for personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, describing the move as a major boost to troop morale.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the minister said the salary adjustment, which takes effect from September 1, 2026, will benefit about 250,000 military personnel across the Army, Navy and Air Force.

According to him, the new salary structure provides an 80 per cent increase for junior ranks, from Private to Staff Sergeant, a 50 per cent increase for middle-level personnel and non-commissioned officers, from Warrant Officer to Colonel, and a 30 per cent increase for senior military officers.

General Musa described the approval as a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of military personnel and strengthening the country’s security architecture.

He said the increase in annual personnel costs from N660 billion to N924 billion underscores the administration’s resolve to support troops serving in various operational theatres across the country.

According to the minister, the improved welfare package would motivate personnel to intensify efforts against insurgency in the North-East, as well as banditry, oil theft, kidnapping and other security threats across the country.

He assured President Tinubu and Nigerians that the Armed Forces would reciprocate the gesture with renewed commitment, professionalism and greater operational effectiveness.

“The Ministry of Defence charges all officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to see this substantial enhancement in their condition of service as a renewed call to duty,” he said.

He urged personnel to redouble their efforts in neutralising security threats, protecting lives and property, and restoring peace and stability across the country.

General Musa also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s efforts to modernise military equipment, strengthen technological capabilities and improve the welfare of service personnel and their families.