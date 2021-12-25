By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase have congratulated Christians in the country for marking another Christmas.

Governor Lalong urged them to use the period to reflect on the hope and joy that the birth of Jesus Christ brings to humanity and the Deputy Speaker asked that they reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ, which entails love for neighbor, peaceful coexistence, and loyalty to constituted authority.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said, “The occasion provides another opportunity for Nigerians to be inspired, eliminate all fears about the issues that stand against the unity and peace of the country which is contrary to the message of hope that the birth of Christ ushered in for mankind.”

He added, “The lifestyle of Jesus Christ indicates that challenges are necessary for the process of development which applies to the various problems that Nigeria is confronting at the moment. This should guide Nigerians not to despair but build hope and faith that the country will soon overcome its challenges and achieve stability.”

Lalong stressed, “The attributes of love, tolerance, truth, justice, and compassion which characterized the lifestyle of Jesus Christ should be imbibed by both Christians and non-Christians in their day-to-day dealings with one another.”

The Deputy Speaker in a separate statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, advised all Christians to “continue to pray for the growth and development of the nation despite the current security and economic challenges,” stressing, “As you celebrate, continue to pray for the nation and reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, his humility, sacrifice, love for neighbor and loyalty to God and constituted authority.”

