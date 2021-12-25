Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Christian faithful to embrace peace and tolerance, in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Sanwo-Olu, in his goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Friday rejoiced with residents, especially Christians, on their celebration of this year’s Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

He implored Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ by making tolerance, meekness, sacrifice and humility their personal virtues, in line with the teachings and practice of Jesus Christ.

The governor urged residents to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation.

He said that his administration had taken proactive measures with security agencies to guarantee hitch-free Christmas celebrations for them.

”As we celebrate Christmas, I am extending my best wishes to every Nigerian, especially Christians across the country and other parts of the world.

”We must not forget the true essence of the season, which is to reflect on the birth of Jesus and its significance to mankind.

”We should seize the opportunity of the celebration to strengthen our love for one another, by being kind and generous to the people around us.

ALSO READ: Fintiri urges love, kindness to all at Christmas

”As we mark this year’s Christmas, I want to urge Christian faithful in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faith.

”We should emulate virtues of humility, tolerance, perseverance and compassion, as exemplified by Jesus Christ, whose birth we are celebrating this season,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged Christians to be their brother’s keeper by showing love and compassion to one another throughout the season of giving and kindness.

He commended residents for their steadfastness, resilience and cooperation with his administration during the Year 2021.

Sanwo-Olu reassured Lagos residents of his government’s commitment to good governance and more people-oriented programmes through the T.H.E.M.E.S developmental agenda for Greater Lagos in the years ahead.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria