President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday congratulated oil and gas investor, Dr Leemon Ikpea, as he turns 65 on Sunday.

His media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, said in a statement in Abuja that the president rejoiced with the Ikpea family on the milestone, praying God to grant the celebrant long life and further successes.

According to the statement, Lee Engineering and Construction Company, which Ikpea established, is one of the home-grown investors in the oil and gas industry.

This indicates that Nigerians can prove their mettle in the highly technical sector, it added.

The president prayed that Ikpea would continue to serve God and humanity in good health, and further touch more lives through acts of philanthropy, for which he was known. (NAN)

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA