By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed Boko Haram terrorists suspected to be members of ISWAP factional groups on Sunday evening invaded Debiro communities which shares Local border with Biu and Hawul Local Government Areas of Borno state.

Both Biu and Hawul are from southern Borno Senatorial district with a distance of about 200 kilometres drive from Maiduguri.

Sources said, the insurgents succeeded and infiltrated into the communities and razed down some residential buildings, before publically addressed traumatized residents, warning them to desist from giving information on their modus operandi to security agencies, especially military troops.

Unconfirmed report said, the insurgents who came on several motorcycles while after addressing residents, did not kill any civilian, even as they carted away with some foodstuff and livestock from the community.

Another reliable sources said, with quick intervention of the Commander and Chairman of North East Hunters/Vigilantes, Alhaji Shawulu Yohannaand his team, who rushed to the scene, were able to repel the attack, after recovering one of the motorcycles used by the terrorists.

“Yes, some armed terrorists invaded Debiro this evening, But Yohanna and his team swung into action and repelled the attack. Presently, one of the motorcycles used by the terrorists have been recovered by Yohanna and his team, although, one of the operational vehicle used by Yohanna developed mechanical fault, but his men were currently fixing it from the scene.

Eye witnesses also told Vanguard that before invading Debiro, the insurgents stormed a nearby village (names withheld) and forcefully collected Taxes.

Some parts of Debiro a remote village is in Biu Council, while most of it which has a primary school and othe public structures is in Hawul territory.

This attacks is coming barely one week when Vanguard reported that the whole of Hawul Council has been a target of Boko Haram attacks during Christmas period, just like it had witnessed deadly attacks in Shaffa town and Azare, the council headquarters on 26th December last year with destruction of Divisional Police Station and other structures.

Hawul has remained without Military formation, thereby making it soft targets for terrorists wreck havoc every end of year in the last two years.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya proved abortive, but a senior military personnel in Biu confirmed the attack on Debiro Debiro village without giving details of casualties at press time.