At the beginning of the 4th round NCC added $5m to close it at 209,497,962.501.

The three bidders are still comfortable and none has bid higher or lower than the other.

However, the apprehension is almost visible.



When calculated, one can see that the Commission has raised the money slightly by $12 million and no bidder seems to withdraw.



The 5th round is billed to open 15 minutes away