A group, Nigeria Youths in Politics, NYP, has declared its support for the presidential ambition of a member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The group in a statement by it’s Vice President, Olufowobi Desmond, after a meeting in Lagos this week, said “our mandate is to support young candidate in 2023, and Hon. Shina Abiola Peller is presently our candidate”.

Giving reason for rooting for the lawmaker, the group said “Because there is no single Nigerian who is more interested in the peace, unity and development of the country than him (Shina Peller).

Also, no Nigerian politician has trained Nigeria youths in leadership more than the Founder of the Lead Generation Initiative, Hon Shina Peller, even if he refused to come out, we shall donate our hard earned money to support his presidential campaign, this is our decision and we are not going back.”

The group said it will continue to support and propagate the ideals of Shina Peller, adding that the entire youths of the South-West region are solidly behind his candidacy come 2023.

Shina Peller is an entrepreneur cum politician, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola federal constituency at the 9th House of Representatives.

