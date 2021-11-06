By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A middle-aged woman was on Saturday rescued unhurt by locals after her car plunged into Osun river.

The woman driving a Toyota Camry was heading towards Olaiya when the car suddenly slipped off the road on the Gbodofon bridge in Osogbo and plunged into the river.

The incident according to an eye witness, Samson Owoyokun occurred around 11:40 am and was rescued by locals around the area before the fire service arrived at the scene.

ALSO READ: Afenifere to Adesina: Buhari is not more Fulani than Shagari, Yar’Adua

Owoyokun, a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Special Duties, said he was just around the community to attend to personal issues when the accident happened.

“Thank God the driver came out unhurt while no life was also lost in the accident.

“When she was rescued by locals, she could too shake to talk was taken to a private hospital for treatment,” he said.

He, therefore, urges motorists to be careful when driving to avoid unnecessary loss of life.

Vanguard News Nigeria