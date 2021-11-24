Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid has bagged two nominations at the 64th Grammy Awards announced Tuesday by the Recording Academy.

The Academy announced the nominations for each of the 86 categories for the 2022 GRAMMYs Awards show holding early next year.



Wizkid was nominated alongside fellow Nigerians –Femi Kuti, Burna Boy and Tems for Best Global Music Performance at The Grammys. Also nominated in that same category was Beninese legend, Angelique Kidjo.

The Nigerian Afrobeat Star also has his ‘Made In Lagos’ album nominated for Best Global Music Album at The Grammys, alongside Femi Kuti and Made Kuti’s Legacy +, Angelique Kidjo’s Mother Nature and Rocky Dawumi’s Voice of Bunbon Volume

Vanguard News Nigeria