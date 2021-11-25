By Shina Abubakar

AN Osun priestess, Osunbukola Olosun-Elebuibon, has attributed the relative peace witnessed in Osun State to the activities of traditionalists in the state.



Speaking at the annual Osun and Egbe festival held at Ayegbami area, Osogbo, she said regular propitiation by traditionalists, especially Osun adherents has made the state peaceful over decades.



She, therefore, urged the state government to support traditionalists and culture enthusiasts more to ensure increased generation of revenue, especially during festivals.



Elebuibon said: “Osun festival is a sort of thanksgiving to Osun goddess for her protection over Osogbo, Osun state and its people. For decades, Osun fulfilled it promises to prosper Osogbo and it inhabitants, both indigenes and settlers. The goddess has been faithful to her promise. Despite many hostile communities that surrounded Osogbo, the community has continued to prosper.



“We are gathered here today to fulfill our side of the bargain, to show appreciation to Osun goddess, for progress and peace being witnessed across the state. Traditionalists, especially Osun adherents, have been behind relative peace the state is witnessing through regular appeasement to the deities and the deities have always heeded our prayers.



“I, therefore, call on the state government to increase support towards the traditionalists in the state by supporting various festivals, which is not only a religious rite, but also a means of generating revenue for government.



“I also urge other religious adherents to emulate the tolerant nature of traditionalists in the state to foster harmonious co-existence and, in the interest of socio-economic development of the state.”

