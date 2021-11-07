By Dirisu Yakubu

An indigenous firm, Treepz has commenced the process of digitalizing road transportation system, following its successful take-off in 21 major cities in Nigeria.

With the Treepz App available on Google Playstore as well as the Apple Playstore, all a passenger needs do is to download the App, fill in necessary information and book a ticket for transportation across major cities, North and South of the country.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Treepz, Onyeka Akuma said the dream was borne out of the need to leverage on technology value chain to ease the road transportation burden often experienced by Nigerians.

“We clearly knew that the major transportation companies were looking at digitizing our transportation sector. One of the key things we chose to do is to work with the Ministry of Transportation to see how bus operators could use us as a technology partner.

“Treepz should be one of those to consider before looking externally, and we aim to build the infrastructure that will support the transportation sector.

“Now we work with the National Union of Road Transport Workers team, state-owned Ministries of Transportation amongst others. Every city we launched, we have clear cut relationships with individuals or parastatals, to make sure that everyone understands what we are here for and everybody appreciates the value of this.

“So we are both in cordial relationships with state governments, federal governments, and also the local agencies responsible for transportation,” he said.

Aware of the security challenges in the land, the Treepz CEO said the company is working in collaboration with top agencies to protect lives in the course of a journey.

“We have clear relationships with all security agencies that are involved in making our roads safer. But when we launched Treepz two years ago, we had to go to the police force, the road safety commission and everyone involved.

“Beyond that, our vehicles are tracked. When you log in to the Treepz App, it tells that the bus is 10 bus stop away from you for instance. You get these notifications non-stop until the bus arrives. So where vehicle goes off its route, we can be shut down,” he added.

He further shared the operations of the company this way: “What we’ve done thus far is partner with major bus operators around the country. In the North, South, East and West, the likes of GUO, and Liberal motors. And what they do is move people from one point of the country to another. So that allows us to be able to move customers that we have across the country.

“These bus operators already have terminals in different parts of the country. So the likes of Greener Lines that move people from the West to the Northern part of the country.

For outside Nigeria, we are looking at expanding to other parts of West Africa, like Ghana, where we’ve just signed our operations daily, sort of daily trips, where we move people on a daily basis from one bus stop to another in the capital city of Accra.

He listed cities in Nigeria where Treepz is rendering services to include Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Benin City, Asaba, Kano, Kaduna, Owerri, Onitsha and Aba.

Others include Enugu, Awka, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Akure and Calabar among others.