By Bose Adelaja

Who is who in the theatre industry, gathered, yesterday, to pay their last respect to the ace comic actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly called Baba Suwe, who was laid to rest at his residence, Ewu-Elepe, Igbogbo in Ikorodu, Lagos State, amidst tributes.

The late actor was 63 years old.

The late Omidina was an indigene of Igbogbo in Ikorodu, Lagos, and one of the pioneers of theatre practitioners in the area.

The occasion was witnessed by Islamic clerics, traditional and community leaders as well as theatre practitioners.

A senior Imam from Igbogbo, Imoloba Shafihi, who delivered a sermon at the event, described the late Omidina as a very kind and generous man, who believed in grooming people and full of humility.

In his tribute, President, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPPAN, Otunba Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as “Mr. Latin” eulogised the deceased, describing him as an exemplary and charismatic artiste, who impacted film industry positively.

Mrs. Ayodele Omidina, in her tribute said her late husband was a very determined person, who believed in hard work and was dedicated to whatever he wanted to do and urged upcoming artistes to emulate same.

She said: “I married ‘Baba Suwe’ when he was nobody, there was nothing with him then, so, I knew him very well as a very determined person that wanted to be a great man despite all odds.

“You can see how people trooped in to pay their last respect. I urged all of us and members of the film industry to be kind in dealing with people.”

One of the sons of the deceased, Dr. Akanni Omidina, who came from Ghana, said the death of his father was unfortunate at this time, adding that he missed him as well as the entire Yoruba film industry.

He commended everybody who came from far and wide to show love to the family and wished them safe journey back home.

Vanguard News Nigeria