Theatre Commander, others pays last respect to fallen heroes in Borno

The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar and his troops have paid their last respect to a gallant senior officer, a brilliant mind and a patriot, Lt Col Abdullaahi Saidu Paiko, the Commanding Officer 202 Battalion, and other gallant soldiers.

The deceased who served the nation with unwavering dedication and honour, were all called to eternal rest on 17 October 2025 after a fierce battle with terrorists where they decisively dealt with the insurgents before falling in the line of duty for the country.

At a sorrowful ceremony on Wednesday held at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri which was attended by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Bukar Tijjani.

The SSG represented Governor Babagana Zulum who was put of the country, while the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maimalari Cantonment, Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu and other top military brass were also in attendance.

Major General Abubakar expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen heroes.

“From him we came and to him we shall return. We cannot question the will of the Almighty God. Their passing is not only a great loss to their families and loved ones, but also to the AFN, Nigerian Army, the Theatre, and indeed the entire nation they so selflessly served with unwavering dedication.

“Before late Lieutenant Colonel Abdullahi Saidu Paiko demise, he was a courageous commander, a dedicated leader, and a selfless patriot. He led from the front and inspired his troops with exceptional bravery and professionalism. His leadership at 202 Battalion was marked by discipline, commitment, and empathy.

“Qualities that endeared him to both his subordinates and superiors. He was a commander who understood that leadership in the battlefield required not just courage, but compassion, patience, and strength of character.

“He was a forthright gentleman, a man of integrity and honour, who held himself to the highest ethical standards. He embodied the very best values of the military profession, discipline, respect, duty and service. His operational acumen, calm under pressure, and tactical foresight stood out in numerous engagements against the insurgents.

“He was never deterred by challenges; rather, he confronted them with resilience and unwavering faith in the cause of national security. His men saw him as a father who was firm yet caring, demanding yet fair. One who shared in their burdens and celebrated their victories”. He stated

The Theatre Commander further said, the gallant soldiers who fell alongside late Paiko after dealing a deadly blow to the insurgents’ neutralising scores of them were equally brave, loyal, and true patriots.

“They fought with valour, side by side with their commander, upholding the finest traditions of the Nigerian Army. Their collective sacrifice will never be forgotten. They exemplified what it means to serve with honour. Men who, in the face of danger, stood firm and refused to yield, even unto death.

“As we honour our departed colleagues today, let us draw inspiration from their life. Let us commit ourselves anew to the values they embodied – to excellence, to patriotism, to integrity, to intellectual engagement and to service.

“Let us strive, each in our own way, to carry forward the torch they held so high, to ensure that their sacrifices, dedication are never forgotten. Late Lt Col Abdullahi Saidu Paiko and our gallant soldiers proved their mettle as professional military senior officer and soldiers in their passing. We are reminded of the fragility of life and the enduring power of a life well lived”.

While sympathizing with families of all the deceased, General Abubakar said: “To the families of our beloved colleagues, we say your loved ones did not die in vain. They stood for honour, duty, and country. Their legacy will continue to inspire the living and guide the future of our Armed Forces. On behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, officers and soldiers of Operation HADIN KAI and indeed the entire AFN, I extend our heartfelt condolences. A grateful nation salutes you.

“We recognize the pain of this irreparable loss, and though words cannot fully console you, please take solace in the noble legacy of service and honour they left behind. I wish to reassure you that the Nigerian Army stands firmly by you. All entitlement due will be speedily processed to provide some measures of comfort in this trying time.

“As we lay our gallant heroes to rest, we do not only mourn their death, but also celebrate their life. They lived as soldiers, fought as patriots, and died in honour. Their legacy will forever inspire us to remain steadfast, undeterred, and unyielding in our resolve to defend our nation and restore peace to the North East and beyond.

“In closing, let us remember that the price of peace is often paid in the lives of the brave. As we have laid the gallant senior officer and soldiers to rest today, let us pledge that we will never forget, never relent and never fail in defending the ideals for which they stood for. Farewell to our dear departed colleagues, trusted friends and noble seasoned officer and our gallant soldiers.

“They lived with purpose, served with honour and left behind a legacy that will stand the test of time. May their soul rest in perfect peace”. He stated. End