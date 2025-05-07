Aiyedatiwa, minister Olawande, others pay last respects to Pa Bayode

— Akure stands still to honor him

— He was a man of integrity – Bishop Fagbemi

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Minister of Youths Ayodele Olawande, former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Tayo Alasoadura, Presidential Aide on Food Security, Yejide Ogundipe, and other dignitaries gathered in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to pay their last respects to Chief Joseph Agboola Bayode, the father of Dr. Tolulola Bayode, founder of Dorian Home.

The solemn yet celebratory event drew political leaders, royal fathers, and admirers, including Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, Executive Director of Corporate Services at the NDDC.

Traditional rulers present included the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Adesinmbo Kiladejo, and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, who described the late Chief Bayode as “a pillar of his community and a bridge between tradition and progress.”

Other notable attendees included Asiwaju Tobi Lawal, Mr. Femi Meshe, the Comptroller of Customs for Ondo/Ekiti Command, Morenikeji Bewaji, Major General Raymond Ochei, and several lawmakers and dignitaries.

The funeral service, held at St. John’s Anglican Church, Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area, was marked by heartfelt tributes and soul-stirring hymns.

Chief Bayode’s children—Tolulola, Folayemi Bankole, and Mogbonjubola Bayode—led the family in giving their patriarch a graceful and heartfelt farewell.

In his sermon, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Owo, Bishop Stephen Fagbemi, urged attendees to reflect on the brevity of life and to live with wisdom.

He described Chief Bayode as “a devout Christian, a man of integrity, and a silent philanthropist whose acts of kindness rippled across families, communities, and generations.”

“Pa Bayode served God and humanity with unwavering faith and humility. He gave not only from his wealth but also from his heart, uplifting the downtrodden and instilling moral excellence in his children,” Fagbemi added.

Mrs. Bola Fagbele, speaking on behalf of the family, described their late father as “a rare gem, a disciplinarian with a soft heart, and a man whose generosity was as boundless as his wisdom.”

Dr. Tolulola Bayode paid glowing tribute to her father, saying, “He was my first teacher, my unwavering supporter, and a fountain of love and counsel. Daddy’s life was a testament to the power of kindness, quiet strength, and enduring faith. His legacy lives on in the values he instilled and the lives he touched.”

After the interment, guests were treated to a grand reception at Ejioba High School, Oba-Ile. Apala maestro Musiliu Haruna Ishola and legendary highlife icon Chief Ebenezer Obey thrilled attendees with nostalgic tunes celebrating Chief Bayode’s impactful life.

In a gesture mirroring their father’s legacy of generosity, the children of the late Chief Bayode distributed souvenirs, including gas cylinders, bags of rice, and electric fans to guests.

Chief Joseph Agboola Bayode, who passed away at the age of 84, leaves behind a legacy of peace, principle, and profound purpose, remembered as a father not only to his children but to many whose lives he touched with kindness and integrity.