The President of the Theatre and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Mr Bolani Amusan popularly known as Mr Latin has confirmed the news of the death of veteran comedian and actor, Babatunde Omidina better known as Baba Suwe.

Mr Latin says he has no further information concerning the death of his colleague other than the call he received from the deceased’s son to confirm the rumours.

“I have no information right now on how and where he died. All I can tell you is that he is dead,” He said.

Baba Suwe has been in and out of hospital for a long time battling an undisclosed illness.

Vanguard News Nigeria