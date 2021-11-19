Swag Omoluabi

An entrepreneur Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, who is popularly called Swag Omoluabi, has spoken on how his humanitarian and charity works, noting that it is a thing of joy that have been h put precious smiles on the faces of thousands of many less privileged Nigerians,

Swag Omoluabi, who is the CEO of Swag Omoluabi Blog and Omoluabi Logistics.

Speaking during an interview with journalists, Swag Omoluabi said, “I love giving. No matter how small it is, I give out because all fingers are not equal, and we all need to sustain this”.

However, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, who is popularly called Swag Omoluwabi, which in Yoruba context means “Man of dignity”, has been working to change that narrative by touching the lives of the needy and the vulnerable through the giving out of food items, cash, and other needful valuables to the downtrodden ones within and outside Lagos environs.

Swag Omoluabi is also into the production and marketing of furniture items.

Aware of the pressing need of street beggars and the homeless around Ikorodu environment, Swag Omoluabi and his team fed the needy recently, in order to put smiles on their faces.

“I just love giving right from time. I feed the people on the streets as well as homeless people. They are part of us. Their story may not just be the same with us, what we can do is to support them in every little way we can.” he said.

“Nothing can be too small to give to the needy”.