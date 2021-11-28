One of Surulere’s bundle of musical talents who has been in the game for a long time, Xflame is set to launch his debut EP on December 5, 2021 at The Bel Ami Hotel by Omilani Street, Ijesha, Surulere Lagos.

Xflame who was born Ganiyu Bode Salimon said music lovers should expect something big from the EP which is titled “Big Sounds” asserting that after being in the game for 10 years he had decided to put together the very best of him which has had the whole of Surulere grooving for the better part of 10 years.

“I believe it’s time I gave my fans something they can be proud of after many years of their unflinching support. I’m a circular musician and I can vibe to any type of sound that comes my way comfortably. That’s what I used to do back then with the live band at Ritalori Hotels before I left to pursue my own dream of writing and singing my own songs,” he said.

Speaking further with Potpourri, Xflame let us int5o his musical journey, thanking God and his fans who have remained true to his craft.

“My journey so far has been so easy with God and the support of my fans. I have many songs online if I am not mistaken I should have approximately 10 songs that I know people can sing along with if I am performing so I decided I should drop my EP for me to start preparing for my videos too,” he added.

Xflame and many other musical artists, like Mayowa Bae, Ibrochizzy, Gokelet, SMD and others have been defining the Surulere night life with their brands of music and looking to up the game in the hood