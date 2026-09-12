Meet 68-yr-old Nigerian grandfather who bagged first-class degree in UK

Chris Osagbaekhoe

A 68-year-old Nigerian-born grandfather has graduated with a first-class degree in social work from Goldsmiths, University of London, after returning to education as a mature student.

Chris Osagbaekhoe, who was born and raised in Nigeria and now lives in Thamesmead, south-east London, received his BA (Hons) in Social Work at a graduation ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster on September 2.

The father of four and grandfather of 12 began his social work studies at the age of 64, driven by a desire to support vulnerable people and advocate for those whose voices are often unheard.

Chris had previously studied psychology and counselling between 2013 and 2015 before deciding to pursue a career in social work.

“Part of the inspiration was to empower people to empower themselves, and part of the motivation was to be a voice to the voiceless – that was my inner drive,” he said.

According to Goldsmiths, Chris experienced setbacks during his academic journey and transferred to the university in 2024 but remained determined to complete his studies.

His personal experience with disability also influenced his desire to advocate for others.

“There are abilities in disability. My lived experience has given me empathy, understanding and the determination to empower others,” Chris said.

He said he hoped his achievement would encourage other mature students and people living with disabilities to pursue their ambitions regardless of their age.

“If I can achieve this at 68, others can too. People are often far stronger and more capable than they realise,” he said.

Chris also credited resilience, faith and the support he received from Goldsmiths for helping him overcome the challenges he encountered during his studies.

“I’m happy there were challenges along the way, but because of resilience and faith, and the support from Goldsmiths University, we are celebrating success today,” he said.

The lecturer in social work at Goldsmiths, Dr Carmen Yau, described Chris’s journey as one of “extraordinary determination, courage, and hope”.

She said his story demonstrated that education could be transformative at any stage of life and reflected the values of social work, including resilience and belief in people’s potential.

Chris is now looking for his first job as a qualified social worker.

Beyond his career, he hopes to establish a community-based project or community centre to support young people and help steer them away from crime.

A multi-instrumentalist who plays the drums, keyboard, guitar, bass guitar and trumpet, Chris also plans to use his musical talents to inspire the next generation.

As he celebrated his graduation, he left other aspiring students with a simple message: “Your dreams do not expire because of your age.”

Vanguard News