Okpebholo redeploys commissioners

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENUN CITY

The governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebhoko, on Saturday, carried out a minor reshuffle in his cabinet as he redeployed three commissioners from their initial ministries to others.

The redeployment of the commissioners was contained in a statement by the Secretary to State Government, SSG, Mysa Ikhilor.

The statement said that the governor “has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle involving the re-deployment of some commissioners.

It noted that the move was “part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, enhance service delivery and promote greater efficiency in the management of State affairs.”

Affected commissioners

According to the statement, the affected commissioners are: “Dr. Felix Ehiguese Akhabue – From Ministry of Water Resources to Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development;

“Vincent Osas Uwadiae – From Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to Ministry of Water Resources;

“Andrew Momodu – From Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to Ministry of Oil and Gas Resources, and

“Prof. Omorodion I. Ikponmwosa – From Ministry of Oil and Gas Resources to Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.”

It added that the re-deployment takes immediate effect.

“The Executive Governor enjoins the affected commissioners to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to bear in their respective new portfolios and to remain committed to the administration’s SHINE Agenda for the sustainable development of Edo State.”

Vanguard News