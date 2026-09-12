Suspected vehicle theft kingpin arrested in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old suspected vehicle theft kingpin, Mosuru Issa, and recovered a stolen wine-coloured Toyota Camry along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Issa, of Osungboye Street, Agege, Lagos State, was arrested by operatives of the Mowe Divisional Police Headquarters during a routine stop-and-search operation along the Mowe axis of the expressway.

The police said the suspect was arrested at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, after the occupants of the vehicle allegedly abandoned it and fled upon sighting the operatives.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the conduct of the occupants aroused the suspicion of the officers, who immediately gave chase.

“Three occupants, on sighting the police, suddenly abandoned the vehicle and fled in different directions, raising suspicion,” the statement said.

According to the command, the officers pursued the fleeing occupants, leading to the arrest of Issa, while the vehicle was secured and recovered.

Preliminary investigation, the police said, revealed that the vehicle had allegedly been stolen on September 7, 2026, from where it was parked in Ojoo, Lagos State.

The command said efforts were ongoing to locate the owner of the vehicle and arrest the two other occupants who escaped from the scene.

The case has subsequently been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for their vigilance and swift response.

Ojajuni, according to the statement, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to proactive policing and sustained operations aimed at protecting lives and property while disrupting vehicle theft, highway crime and other criminal activities across the state.

The command stressed that the recovery demonstrated the importance of routine patrols, proactive policing and lawful stop-and-search operations in detecting criminal activities and recovering stolen property.

The police also warned criminals against using Ogun highways as escape routes, assuring residents that the command would continue to intensify security operations across the state.

Vehicle owners were equally advised to adopt basic security measures, including the use of tyre locks, steering locks and other appropriate anti-theft devices, especially when parking in public or unsecured locations.