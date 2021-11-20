constituents During the empowerment program

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency and Deputy Chairman House of Reps Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC Dr. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has empowered over 170 constituents in different skills across Warri South, Warri North and Warri Southwest LGAs.

The empowerment which is part of the zonal empowerment project of the Warri National Assembly member featured training in Fish Farming, Catering and Pastries, Chief (Dr.) Ereyitomi stated that it is his determination to exhibit his resolve in making people of Warri Federal Constituency have access to true representation and be happy.

Ereyitomi stressed that as a member representing Warri Federal Constituency it is his commitment in making sure Warri constituents are lifted above poverty hence since he came onboard he has been attracting series of empowerment programmes to add values to the people, their lives and increase economic base of Warri federal constituency.

The lawmaker was represented at the event by his Senior Legislative Aide, Barr. Alex Gbiwen, urged all beneficiaries to pay attention to what they have been thought and be master to it in order for it to reflect in their various fields in practice as skill is practical application to doing things, therefore they be focus and take the advantage to taste new ideas of job Creation and sustain it.

Barr. Gbiwen assisted by the Personal Assistant to the Honourable member, Seth, on behalf of Ereyitomi, said “I shall continue to make our people happy it is dream comes reality to put smiles on faces and lives of people irrespective of tribe religion and affiliation our constituents must always experience sure possibilities.

“I want our people to note that with their mandate entrusted to me more dividends of democracy will be sustained I appeal for your support to continue and embark on massive attraction of quality projects to Warri Federal Constituency.

Ereyitomi charged beneficiaries to put the items given to them and other largesse associated to it into good and better use, he appreciated them for their support and mandate given him “I know you all will repeat your support going forward as we continue the relationship of representation i shall remain dogged and purposeful in always attracting the dividends of democracy to Warri Federal Constituency”.

According to him “This empowerment will help mitigate youth restiveness and other related social vices in the constituency and add value to the living standard of the people both financially and socially, I am thanking God for helping me fulfill my campaign promises to our Federal Constituents . I am assuring you that more better things will come as i remain focused and determined in delivering quality people’s oriented representation across the 3 Warri LGAS of our constituency”. He stated.

Samuel Todo, Tekedor Quinton, Joseph Dogor, Francis Ugedi Esite and Jennifer Itsefino both spoke on behalf of Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo and others, they assured Chief Ereyitomi of mobilizing support for his reelection in 2023, adding that with the empowerment they are becoming self reliant and will be wealth creator in no distant time.

They commended the Warri federal legislator for always keeping in touch with the people of Warri Federal constituency, they described him as a super Warri Reps member