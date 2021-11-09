Qatar Charity partners Jigawa govt, Inuwa Foundation on agric, water projects

Qatar Charity Foundation is collaborating with Jigawa State Government and Mallam Inuwa Foundation to provide solar-powered water plants, boreholes, hand-pumps, and mosques across the 27 Local Governments Areas.

The parties met in Abuja at the Jigawa Governor’s Lodge to discuss ways of supplying and installing the projects that will benefit of millions people in many communities.

The major intervention will ensure that all the identified locations have free access to clean and portable water, Juma’at and daily prayer mosques, among others.

Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, expressed his delight, noting that the initiative affirms his administration’s productive engagement and collaboration with international governmental and non-governmental organisation.

He promised to provide land for the project he described as significant and an attestation of the cordial and mutually beneficial relations that exist between Nigeria and Qatar.

Hamdi Elsayed, Qatar Charity country director in Nigeria said the project guarantees support for modern farming, especially irrigation, in Jigawa and will be implemented by the Foundation with the support of Qatar people.

Mallam Inuwa Foundation, established by Kashifu Inuwa, is dedicated to improving the lives of people in Hadejia Local Government and environs.

“The foundation plays a key role in identifying and solving various problems within the community and beyond.

“We committed to working closely with other charitable organisations to address societal challenges by adopting a results-oriented strategy to indentify communities’ needs and areas of intervention,” Inuwa said.

Vanguard News Nigeria