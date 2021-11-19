By Agbonkhese Oboh

It promises to be an edge-of-the-seat weekend for many, as English Premier League pitches heavyweights against each other.

Whether a fan, lover, follower, betting master or all combined, the fixtures below is sure to make the weekend lively.

EPL

Saturday, November 20

*Leicester City Vs. Chelsea(1:30p.m.)

*Aston Villa Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion(4p.m.)

*Burnley Vs. Crystal Palace (4p.m.)

*Newcastle United Vs. Brentford(4p.m.)

*Norwich City Vs. Southampton(4p.m.)

* Watford Vs. Manchester United(4p.m.)

*Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs. West Ham United(4p.m.)

*Liverpool Vs. Arsenal(6p.m.)

Sunday, November 21

*Manchester City Vs. Everton(3p.m.)

*Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Leeds United(5:30p.m.)

Besides the English Premier League, other matches of interest across Europe are:

French Ligue 1

Today

*Monaco Vs. Lille (9p.m.)

Saturday, November 20

*Paris Saint-Germain Vs. Nantes

*Rennes Vs. Montpellier

Sunday, November 21

*Brest Vs. Lens

*Angers Vs. Lorient

*Metz Vs. Bordeaux

*Strasbourg Vs. Reims

*Troyes Vs. Saint-Etienne

*Clermont Foot Vs. Nice

*Lyon Vs. Marseille

Spanish Laliga

*Levante Vs. Athletic Bilbao(9p.m. today)

Saturday, November 20

*Celta Vigo Vs. Villarreal

*Sevilla Vs. Deportivo Alaves

*Atletico Madrid Vs. Osasuna

*Barcelona Vs. Espanyol

Sunday, November 21

*Getafe Vs. Cadiz

*Granada Vs. Real Madrid

*Elche Vs. Real Betis

*Real Sociedad Vs. Valencia

Monday, November 22

*Rayo Vallecano Vs. Mallorca

Italian Serie A

Saturday, November 20

*Atalanta Vs. Spezia

*Lazio Vs. Juventus

*Fiorentina Vs. AC Milan

Sunday, November 21

*Sassuolo Vs. Cagliari

*Bologna Vs. Venezia

*Salernitana Vs. Sampdoria

*Inter Vs. Napoli

*Genoa Vs. Roma

Monday, November 22

*Verona Vs. Empoli

*Torino Vs. Udinese

German Bundesliga

*Augsburg Vs. Bayern Munich(8:30p.m. today)

Saturday November 20(3:30p.m.)

*Arminia Bielefeld Vs. Wolfsburg

*Bayer Leverkusen Vs. Bochum

*Borussia Dortmund Vs.VfB Stuttgart

*Borussia Monchengladbach Vs. Greuther Furth

*Hoffenheim Vs. RB Leipzig

*Union Berlin Vs. Hertha Berlin (6:30p.m.)

Monday, November 21

*Freiburg Vs. Eintracht Frankfurt(3:30p.m.)

*Mainz Vs. FCCologne(5:30p.m.)

