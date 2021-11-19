By Agbonkhese Oboh
It promises to be an edge-of-the-seat weekend for many, as English Premier League pitches heavyweights against each other.
Whether a fan, lover, follower, betting master or all combined, the fixtures below is sure to make the weekend lively.
EPL
Saturday, November 20
*Leicester City Vs. Chelsea(1:30p.m.)
*Aston Villa Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion(4p.m.)
*Burnley Vs. Crystal Palace (4p.m.)
*Newcastle United Vs. Brentford(4p.m.)
*Norwich City Vs. Southampton(4p.m.)
* Watford Vs. Manchester United(4p.m.)
*Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs. West Ham United(4p.m.)
*Liverpool Vs. Arsenal(6p.m.)
Sunday, November 21
*Manchester City Vs. Everton(3p.m.)
*Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Leeds United(5:30p.m.)
Besides the English Premier League, other matches of interest across Europe are:
French Ligue 1
Today
*Monaco Vs. Lille (9p.m.)
Saturday, November 20
*Paris Saint-Germain Vs. Nantes
*Rennes Vs. Montpellier
Sunday, November 21
*Brest Vs. Lens
*Angers Vs. Lorient
*Metz Vs. Bordeaux
*Strasbourg Vs. Reims
*Troyes Vs. Saint-Etienne
*Clermont Foot Vs. Nice
*Lyon Vs. Marseille
Spanish Laliga
*Levante Vs. Athletic Bilbao(9p.m. today)
Saturday, November 20
*Celta Vigo Vs. Villarreal
*Sevilla Vs. Deportivo Alaves
*Atletico Madrid Vs. Osasuna
*Barcelona Vs. Espanyol
Sunday, November 21
*Getafe Vs. Cadiz
*Granada Vs. Real Madrid
*Elche Vs. Real Betis
*Real Sociedad Vs. Valencia
Monday, November 22
*Rayo Vallecano Vs. Mallorca
Italian Serie A
Saturday, November 20
*Atalanta Vs. Spezia
*Lazio Vs. Juventus
*Fiorentina Vs. AC Milan
Sunday, November 21
*Sassuolo Vs. Cagliari
*Bologna Vs. Venezia
*Salernitana Vs. Sampdoria
*Inter Vs. Napoli
*Genoa Vs. Roma
Monday, November 22
*Verona Vs. Empoli
*Torino Vs. Udinese
German Bundesliga
*Augsburg Vs. Bayern Munich(8:30p.m. today)
Saturday November 20(3:30p.m.)
*Arminia Bielefeld Vs. Wolfsburg
*Bayer Leverkusen Vs. Bochum
*Borussia Dortmund Vs.VfB Stuttgart
*Borussia Monchengladbach Vs. Greuther Furth
*Hoffenheim Vs. RB Leipzig
*Union Berlin Vs. Hertha Berlin (6:30p.m.)
Monday, November 21
*Freiburg Vs. Eintracht Frankfurt(3:30p.m.)
*Mainz Vs. FCCologne(5:30p.m.)