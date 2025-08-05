5 unmissable Premier League clashes that could define the 2025/26 season

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 02: A detailed view of the Nike Flight 2024 Premier League match ball prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool FC at the City Ground on March 02, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Premier League’s 2025/26 calendar is packed with thrillers, rivalries, and potential title-defining battles.

Here are five fixtures that promise unforgettable drama:

1. Liverpool vs Arsenal – (Sunday, 31 August 2025)

Liverpool, the reigning champions, welcome Arsenal to Anfield in what would be the most high-octane clash that weekend. Arsenal, meanwhile, face a daunting early run including games against Manchester United and Manchester City. A match that could set the tone for the title race from the get-go.

2. Manchester City vs Manchester United – Early Showdown (Sunday, 14 September 2025)

A true derby deservingly high on the fixture list. Starting early in September adds extra spice to the rivalry, with both teams chasing top honors. Expect fireworks, tactical masterclasses and moments that live long in Premier League lore.

3. Manchester City vs Liverpool – Title Contenders Clash (Saturday, 8 November 2025)

Two of the top contenders collide in a mid-season pivot point. These meetings often prove decisive in determining who carries the momentum toward the title run-in. With both sides equipped to challenge, this fixture is a must-watch for drama and quality.

4. North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (Saturday, 22 November 2025 & Saturday, 21 February 2026)

These passionate derbies never disappoint. The first meeting, just before Christmas, promises to be especially charged as both clubs race for European positioning. The return fixture could hold the key to momentum heading into the final sprint.

5. Tyne-Wear Derby: Sunderland vs Newcastle United (Saturday, 13 December 2025 & Saturday, 21 March 2026)

A classic rivalry returns to the Premier League. Sunderland’s first season back begins with a bang as they host their fiercest rivals in December. The March rematch adds even more context—especially with relegation and pride on the line.

Honourable Mentions

Liverpool vs Manchester United (18 October 2025) – Storied rivalry with massive point implications

Liverpool vs Everton (20 September 2025) – The Merseyside derby never fails to provide drama

Season Kick-off & Closing: The campaign kicks off on 15 August 2025, with all 380 matches announced 18 June 2025. The season concludes on 24 May 2026, with a synchronised final day for all clubs.

Festive Scheduling: In efforts to ease player fatigue, there will be no fixtures on Christmas Eve, and a minimum 60-hour gap between match rounds over the festive period.

The 2025/26 Premier League season stands to be one of the most electrifying yet—with early heavyweight clashes, lush rivalries, and tight title races. Whether you’re watching for trophies or traditions, these five fixtures offer everything from tactical intrigue to raw emotion.

