Nwokeukwu and friends during the 40th Anniversary at the Nigerian Bar.

The family, colleagues, and friends of Elder Chibuike A.N Nwokeukwu, SAN gathered to celebrate him as marks his 40th Anniversary at the Nigerian Bar.

Speaking at the reception, the organizer of the event Chimdi Enyi Nwokeukwu Esq, first son of Elder Chibuike A.N Nwokeukwu, SAN noted that was a memorable day for father for his service to humanity.

The event which was held at the Conference Hall of Aba Sports Club (1926) on Saturday also featured the public presentation of a book and unveiling of a foundation in honour of the celebrant.

According to Chimdi, the book titled ‘Born to Robe’ is a compilation of essays, articles, and judgments in honour of Chibuike A.N Nwokeukwu, SAN.

“The book also contains a collection of essays on the learned silk and articles on diverse areas of law practice written by select Senior Advocates of Nigeria and other eminent members of the bar. It also contains select judgments delivered in cases conducted by the celebrant across all superior courts of record.

In his remarks, Prof. Sam Erugo described the book as a highly resourceful publication that is a deserving honour to a distinguished member of the bar and a role model to many younger lawyers. He commended the organizer, Barr. Chimdi Nwokeukwu, for putting together such a noble project in honour of his father.

Nwokeukwu’s son Chimdi described the newly launched Ugwunna Charity Foundation as a platform to give back to the city of his father’s career which is also where he was born and brought up. The foundation will engage critically with all sections and classes of society with the aim of driving community development and a spirit of brotherhood through simple acts of love.

The reception was graced by an array of dignitaries including Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and his wife Mrs. Flora Abaribe, past and present state commissioners including Hon. Mrs. Uwaoma Olewengwa- Commissioner for Industries, Hon. Barr. I.C Mark- Commissioner for Post-Basic Education, Hon. Chief Chinwe Nwanganga- Former Commissioner for Environment. Other dignitaries present included Prof. E.U Ikonne, immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Abia State University, Prof. Awa Kalu SAN, Prof. Sam Erugo SAN, Chief Eric Opah. In attendance also were retired and serving judges of the Abia State Judiciary, magistrates, members of the Nigerian Bar Association (Aba Branch), and members of Rotary Club International (Umungasi District).