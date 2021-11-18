.

*Commends FG’s polytechnic Act

The National Association of Polytechnic Students, NAPS, on Thursday, commended the Federal Government on the promulgation of the Polytechnic Act in Nigeria, just as it said it will no longer accept Msc holders but Professors and PhD holders to be appointed as Rectors in all the Polytechnic institutions in Nigeria

The NAPS, in a statement by its president, Sunday Asuku, in Abuja, said that the era of appointing Rectors who are not educationally advanced will no longer be tolerated.

Asuku said: “We must commend the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration for its relentless effort and robust commitment to reposition the Polytechnic sector in the country, going by the establishment of more federal Polytechnics and signing into law the new polytechnic act to further strengthen access to technical and vocational education and the effective management of existing Polytechnics respectively.

“We stand tall to call for strict adherence to the Polytechnic Act and appointment of the most qualified by all standards as substantive Rectors in Nigeria Polytechnics.

“We have been following the process of appointment of the new Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, the significance of the Polytechnic being one among the first generation and premier Polytechnics in Nigeria which serves as a reference to back the ongoing agitation for an end to the dichotomy between first degree and HND in Nigeria arose our interest.

“We have bid farewell to the era of appointing mere MSC holders as Rectors of any polytechnic, with the advent of new the Polytechnic Act signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, we stand by the letters and words of the new Act in the appointment of Rectors for our polytechnics nationwide and Auchi Polytechnic can’t be an exception.

“It’s our wish that professors head our Polytechnics going forward and in the absence of one, at least, a PhD holder with proven in-depth academic research experience, management and innovations be the next in line. NAPS shall reject any move to impose less qualified individuals as Rector of any Polytechnic and most importantly, the Auchi Polytechnic.”

Besides, he said: “Our continued struggle for an end to discrimination will suffer a great setback if a less qualified person is appointed Rector of such institution with a peculiar role in the ongoing struggle.

“We express satisfaction on the conduct of the process of appointment of Rectors in our Institutions so far by the selection committee and the Governing Council of the Polytechnics. We urge the Federal Government to appoint based on merit and qualification. It’s a disaster to politicize academic inclined appointments such as the Rector of a Polytechnic.

“As students, our voice must be heard, we remain major stakeholders in any Polytechnic community, therefore, in the interest of peace, we urge the Federal Government to stick to the Polytechnic Act by appointing the most qualified and competent hand to head the AUCHI Polytechnic.

“We shall continue to engage all critical stakeholders to ensure the advancement of our sector as we remain a partner in progress and force in stopping any form of sharp practice, injustice and manipulations”, he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria