In what may be regarded as indigenous seed fund raising, reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has provided funding to the tune of N5,000,000.00 to a few business owners to support and help them scale.

This is coming at a time when the only news of seed funding involves only major businesses and foreign seed fund providers.

But the reality TV stars believes in indigenous funding as even example of how small and medium sized enterprises can be funded locally.

Recall that in July, the reality star and entrepreneur stated in a video posted on her Instagram handle that her first initiative will provide N5 million worth of funding to small business owners to help them grow.

Eke has put actions to her words as she has now presented the funds to the lucky beneficiaries at a small event by the foundation in Lagos.

The funds will help the small businesses grow and, possibly scale to double or multiply their goods and services, targeting not only to have bigger presence in the country but also going across the shores of the country.

This is not the first time Eke is empowering and raising funds for small businesses as she has done many similar fundings in the past.