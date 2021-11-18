…As deceased is laid to rest

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Vice Chairman of the Dangote Group of Companies, and younger brother to Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Sani Dangote, has been laid to rest in Kano.

The burial rite took place yesterday at the palace of the Emir of Kano and was officiated by the Imam of the palace Sheikh Sani Muhammad.

He was buried at the family cemetery close to Sanusi Mosque at Koki in Kano metropolis.

Among dignitaries at the burial were his brother Aliko Dangote, Ahmad Lawan, Bukola Saraki, Garba Shehu and Babagana Zulum.

Also present were Senator Barau Jibrin and the DG DSS Yusuf Magaji Bichi among others.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said the late Alhaji Sani Dangote was instrumental to the agricultural policies of the Federal Government.

He spoke yesterday at the residence of late Dangote when he paid a condolence visit to the family.

According to him, “Sani was a good friend of mine and somebody who I consider a collaborator and was very instrumental in our tomato policy and several other agricultural policies and was part of government policies in so many ways.

“It was a big shock for us to hear that he had passed on. I want to send my own personal condolence to you and to all members of the family; this is a very, very sad event. But I know that the Almighty God will comfort the family.

“He has left behind a very excellent legacy and he was a man who was committed to his country, committed to his state and committed to his people. I hope that the Almighty God will comfort all of us. I pray that we all will live long and we live well and that this country of ours will live well and all we be well with us. Thank you and God bless you.”

Receiving the Vice President on behalf of the family, the Chairman of the Dangote Group of Companies Alhaji Aliko Dangote, thanked the Vice President for mourning with the family despite his tight schedules.

“Your Excellency I will like to thank you for coming to condole with the family. We appreciate this, the federal government has sent delegation and we prayed with them in the morning around 10 am.

“Despite your heavy schedule you were able to come over to console us. Your Excellency I want to thank you on my behalf and on behalf of all the Dangote family” Aliko Dangote stated on behalf of the family.

