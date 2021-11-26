Hotwire Media, which is part of the HWP Group has just recently signed a promotional deal with an artist called Spot Maq, under the guardianship of Isi Adenike Adeeko.

Speaking on the deal, Isi said the new talent has the skills and talent to thrive in the music scene.

Spot Mac who was born on January 13th 2000 is from a family of six children, was born and raised in Kaduna State and has just recently finished his University education from A.B.U Zaria.

HWP media group has a mission to improve the lifestyle of entertainment creatives, while focusing on the development, delivery and the growing entertainment industry across Nigeria and diaspora through the production and promotion of high-quality sounds.

Spot maq is brash, young and brilliant at telling his own story in his own distinctive way.

He just dropped his debut single All over where he has fiercely displayed his wide range of skills capable of blowing up your minds as well as speakers.

He comfortably navigates the styles of Hip-Hop, Commercial RnB with a touch of Reggaeton and Moombahton thrown in.

According to Isi Adenike Adeeko music is always the domain of the younger generation who are entrusted to mould and fashion it into a future that is uniquely theirs. With Spot maq in the fast lane, that future is looking ever so bright with him in the music scene.

“All over” is available on music streaming platforms.