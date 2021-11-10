.

By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday night stormed Anara market in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State and shot at sight.

While three persons were said to have been killed on the spot, another died at a hospital.

An eyewitness said the gunmen who came in a Siena vehicle, shot repeatedly at a restaurant in the area and zoomed off.

“They didn’t step down from the vehicle. They just opened fire at the market and kept moving. It is terrifying.

“Nobody knows the motive behind such an attack. It has never happened here before. One of the victims is the motorcyclist who was eating. The whole place became deserted”, the eyewitness stated.

The corpses were said to have been evacuated on Wednesday.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Micheal Abattam, said the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, had ordered an investigation into the incident.

In the past seven months, Imo State has come under frequent violent attacks, resulting in killings and destruction of property.