By Esther Onyegbula

A non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) the Speak Up Nigeria, has called on Nigerians to get involved in finding solutions that will save the country.

Amb. Steve Nwose , the Convener of the group made the call while addressing journalists in Lagos.

Nwose said the body is made up of groups of concerned Nigerians who have come together to advocate against corruption and insecurity across the nation.

“The group which is established in the USA, is purely an advocacy group which intends to use their voices to drive its vision and objectives.

“The only goal is for us to participate on how to make Nigeria great not by the sideline discussions which may not solve all the problems but finding solutions and not cry wolves.

“We all must get involved and save our dear country”, he added,

He said the group has passion for leadership that will transform Nigeria and raise alternative ways that will address Nigeria’s challenges.

“With the professionals in this group, we can raise leaders who are value-driven, possess integrity, have interest for humanity as well as build people who would not be corrupt and would not mismanage resources”.

He also noted that the organisation is working to educate and enlighten Nigerians through advocacy programs that will impact positively in their individual lives.

“All hands must on be deck.

“The group was created to share opinions on how like minded people will come together, join forces with other Nigerians that care to recover and rewrite Nigeria’s name as it was known in the past.