By Umar Yusuf, Yola

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry into alleged brutality of the disbanded Anti-Robbery Squad SARS in Adamawa State Monday submitted its report to the government.

The committee was inaugurated in October 2020 pursuant to the directives of the National Economic Council following the nationwide protest against the security squad.

Receiving the report, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri commended the sacrifice of the thirteen-member panel for a job well done.

The Governor assured that government will study the report thoroughly for implementation of all its recommendations which he believed were treated based on merit by the panel.

He called for continued building of peace in the state, adding that his administration will not relent in putting all efforts to address security challenges through the effort of the security and hunters.

The Governor expressed optimism that the report will address extrajudicial killings, brutality, calling for respect, encouragement and harmonious work with the police in the state by the public.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the thirteen nan committee of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry, Retired Justice Adamu Hobon, thanked Governor Fintiri for giving them the privilege to serve the state.

He said the panel which worked on five specific terms of reference mainly fact-finding has commenced its operation on October twenty and was completed on January twenty.

The Chairman revealed that the panel received thirteen submissions from the general public and compiled the report in three volumes consisting of recommendations, submissions and exhibits.

He thanked the people, security and particularly the media for their accurate reportage without denting the credibility of anybody which has ensured the success of the assignment.

Vanguard News Nigeria