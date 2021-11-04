.

In appreciation of their continuous patronage and support for its brand, the management of Nigeria’s leading road transport company, Peace Mass Transit Limited, recently appreciated some of its customers across the nation.

The gesture was part of their activities to mark this year’s Customer Service Week.

Customer Service Week is an international event devoted to recognizing the importance of customer service and honour the people who serve and support customers with the highest degree of care and professionalism.

The theme for this year’s CSW is “The Power of Service”. The Chairman/CEO of the most sought after transport company, Chief Samuel Maduka Onyishi, thanked teeming customers of Peace Mass Transit for their continuous patronage.

.

“Safety of our passengers is at the core of our business” the Chairman emphasized.

“The company will continue to provide an affordable and reliable transport system for the people and will use all available resources to become the largest and most efficient road transport corporation in Sub-Saharan Africa” he added while calling for the continuous patronage of their customers.

Chief Maduka assured that PMT will continue to set the pace and break new grounds as the leading transport company in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria