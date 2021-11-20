By Ephraim Oseji

The Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), the largest professional association of petroleum geologists and allied disciplines in Nigeria and Africa, recently honored African creative entrepreneur, Onye Ubanatu at its 39th Annual International Conference and Exhibition.

“The Next Decade of Oil and Gas Business in Nigeria” is the theme of this year’s annual international conference. The Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE) of NAPE is Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest gathering of earth scientists and other stakeholders in the oil and gas space.

Seminars, networking events, management sessions, technical presentations, virtual field trips, and an award ceremony were among the programmes held during the four-day event. Every year, the conference honors an African who has a positive impact on people through their daily actions.

For 2021, the planning committee while reviewing young Africans doing remarkable work of impact chose Onye Ubanatu who is a multi-disciplinary African creative entrepreneur, an inquisitive Nigerian born collaborator with an extensive experience in strategic event production and content creation in the creative industry, humanitarian works, policy thought leaders, industrial and lifestyle projects.

Onye Ubanatu’s desire for quality, passion, and going above and beyond is evident in every brand with that he has worked. To many, he is regarded as a creative beast with octopus-like talent who is always on the lookout for new ways to inspire others through his story and process.

He is currently Hennessy international Never Stop Never Settle campaign ambassador, an award-winning producer which includes The Future awards, PACE award creative entrepreneur of the year, Peace Legend Awards creative person of the year 2019.

His life and journey as an African creative entrepreneur may be described as that of a Nigerian whose primary purpose in life is to inspire others through his daily experiences and real stories.

He has worked in a diverse range of television shows, corporate videos, International News features, produced documentaries, local and international events including the historic and first-ever Nigerian Football Federation Awards, Warri Again, BOVI Naughty by Nature, BUA group’s 30th anniversary, Argungu International Cultural and Fishing Festival, Alternate Sound live, 21st coronation of the Olu of Warri amongst others.