A Magajin Gari Sharia Court on Monday seized bangles, belonging to a complainant, Aliyu Ibrahim, for contempt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim, a teenager, had worn female bangles on his wrist and had also indecently dressed before the court.

When the Judge, Murtala Nasir, asked him why he was indecently dressed and had female bangles on, Ibrahim replied that it was a gift from his female friend.

ALSO READ: Nigeria won’t have peace until Igbo become president ― Northern communities

Irked Ibrahim’s response, Nasir asked the court orderly to seize the bangles and threatened to commit him to prison if he ever exhibited such rude behaviour in the future.

The judge later discharged the defendant, Anas Ussaini of the assault charge.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Luka Sadau, said the complainant had on Sept 4, reported at the Magajin Gari Police Division that Anas and Aliyu Ussaini, now at large, beat him up.

Sadau alleged the complainant sustained a fracture on the right leg.

He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 210 of the Sharia Penal code of Kaduna State 2002.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria